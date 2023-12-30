120 bikers thrill revellers at Carnival Calabar

Members of Freedom Band at the 2016 Calabar Carnival in Calabar Cross Rivers State Yesterday. Photo: Nwankpa Chijiok

A few bikers during the 2023 Carnival Calabar Bikers Parade held in Calabar on Friday.

No fewer than 120 bikers on Friday thrilled revellers with spectacular and fascinating performances during the Bikers’ Parade session of the 20th Carnival Calabar, held in Calabar, Cross River.

The parade had the bikers with their riding pinion exhibit their mastery and skills on the wheels, to the admiration and cheers of revellers.

The bikers, who are from seven clubs, in exotic power-bikes showcased their unique skills as they covered the 12km distance of the carnival route, exciting fun seekers.

The revellers in their numbers lined up along the carnival route to cheer the participating bikers.

During the flag-off ceremony for the Bikers’ Parade, Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, advised the bikers to be safety conscious.

Otu said: “Safety is our watchword, please no biker should ride without a helmet. Please conduct this activity with safety.

“I assure you that by next year, myself and the executive governor will participate in this activity fully, we will get our motorbikes and other materials needed,” he said.

Also, Dr Gabe Onah, Chairman, of Carnival Calabar Commission, said that the activity was organised to identify with bikers in the community as well as impact the local economy.

Onah encouraged the bikers to prioritise safety as they engaged in the exercise.

“We kindly request all bikers participating in the Bikers Carnival Calabar to ensure they are properly kitted with helmets and safety gear.

“Your safety is our priority, and we want everyone to have a fantastic time while staying safe on the roads.

“Let’s ride responsibly and enjoy the carnival together as no biker’s gang will be allowed into the route without being fully kitted,” he said.

Also, Mr Akin Ricketts, the immediate past President, Metallic Knights Motorcycle Club in Calabar, encouraged the revelers to be biking enthusiasts, saying it is a peaceful hobby.

He advised the bikers to put safety into consideration to forestall unforseen incidences