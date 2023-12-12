12 LGAs in five states declared Open Defecation Free

Utsev

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, has disclosed that the National Task Group on Sanitation, NTGS, declared 12 Local Government Areas, LGAs, Open Defecation Free, ODF, in five States.

Utsev said NTGS, a multi-sectoral platform involving line Ministries, Agencies, NGO Network and the Media, validated and declared the12 LGAs Open Defecation Free, during their monthly meeting in Abuja on December 19, 2023, as contained in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The statement reads in part, “According to Prof. Utsev, the 12 additional ODF Local Government Areas are as follows; Kano State: 7N0s. Local Government Areas; Kunchi, Gezawa, Ajingi, Karaye, Rimin Gado, Rano & Albasu

“Katsina State: 2N0s. Local Government Areas; Kankara and Funtua; Bayelsa State: 1N0. Local Government area; Kolokuma/Opokuma.

“Delta State: 1N0. Local Government Area; Oshimili North; and Ogun State: 1N0. Local Government Area; Ikenne.

“He revealed that this new record brings the total number of Open Defecation Free Local Government Areas in Nigeria to a total of 117.

“He outlined the other ODF Local Government Areas as follows; Jigawa State, the first Open Defecation Free State (27 LGAs); Anambra (3); Akwa-Ibom (1); Bauchi (7) ; Benue (9); Borno (2); Cross River (6); Kano (11 + 7 = 18); Kaduna (7); Katsina (25 + 2 = 27); Osun (1); Yobe (1); Zamfara (3); and Imo (1) LGAs respectively.”