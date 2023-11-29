Yuletide: We will dominate all hot spots – Army

The Nigerian Army has assured Nigerians that troops will dominate all identified hot spots across the country to ensure adequate security ahead of the yuletide.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on army exercises going on across the country.

Nwachukwu said the three exercises codenamed: Still Waters, Enduring Peace and Golden Dawn, had so far recorded operational successes in 20 states and the FCT.

He called on citizens to support the military and other security agencies to achieve peace and security in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja had on October 9, flagged off the three exercises in Lagos.

While Exercise Still Waters III was operationalised in the South-South and South West, Enduring Peace and Golden Dawn were operationalised in the North-Central and South-East geopolitical zones, respectively.

The Army spokesman said the exercises traditionally hold in the last quarter of each year to checkmate all forms of crimes during the yuletide.

“As it stands today, troops have maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the forms of raids on criminal hideouts and patrols amongst others.

“So far, all the exercises have recorded significant successes,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that troops of Guards Brigade, in the conduct of Exercise Enduring Peace with other security agencies, apprehended drug peddlers and arms dealers in different parts of the North Central especially in FCT and Plateau.

He added that troops of 3 Division raided a suspected weapon fabrication factory at Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, arrested two suspects and recovered six fabricated AK 47 rifles, one fabricated pistols and 11 rifles.

He said that the COAS had also directed massive deployment on major roads in Benue and Taraba to checkmate the activities of criminals and create peaceful atmosphere for the populace.

Under Exercise Still Waters III in the South West, Nwachukwu said troops of the 9 Brigade in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service, on Nov. 2 conducted a raid operation on a suspected criminal hideout at Ifako Ijaye.

He said that 50 suspects including foreigners belonging to international job racketeering syndicates were arrested.

He added that the same troops also arrested two other suspects at a hotel in Ogba, Ikeja, in connection with the murder of one Mallam Idris Ardo, the Ardo of Panya Village in Plateau.

According to him, preliminary investigation reveals that one of the arrested suspects masterminded the killing of Ardo and fled the community since the incident.

Under Exercise Golden Dawn III in the South East, Nwachukwu said troops of 82 Division, in conjunction with other security agencies, has been successfully undertaking fighting patrol on suspected IPOB/ESN enclaves within the region.

He assured the people of the region that the Nigerian army would dominate all hot spots to ensure that law-abiding citizens enjoy Christmas in peace.

“The COAS commends troops for the modest successes recorded so far and urge them to sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminals across the country.

“Troops are also encouraged to remain professional, vigilant and exhibit utmost respect for human rights of citizens in their respective areas of responsibility.

“The Nigerian Army urges law-abiding citizens to take ownership of the ongoing exercises and volunteer useful actionable information to security agencies,” he said.

NAN