Your statement demarkets Bayelsa, APC’s Maciver tells Jonathan

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Joshua Maciver has opposed the comment of former President Goodluck Jonathan following the declaration of Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the polls.

Jonathan was reportedly quoted as saying that he would have relocated his mother from Bayelsa State to Abuja if Governor Diri had lost the election, a statement that has stunned the APC chieftains and members in the state.

Reacting to the former president’s statement, Maciver in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, said Jonathan’s endorsement of Diri and remarks is unstatesmanlike and an open demarketting of Bayelsa State as unsafe and insecure, which shouldn’t have been made by a former President.

His words: “In a manner that departs from the expected statesmanship, I find it disheartening that Jonathan, in a state where his role should be fatherlike and non-partisan to all candidates, has chosen to endorse a specific individual, during a political season.

“Furthermore, I express my reservations regarding the former President’s statement about the planned relocation of his mother to Abuja had Governor Douye Diri lost the governorship election. This public speech, openly demarketing Bayelsa State as unsafe and insecure, is a sentiment that should not be voiced by someone of his stature.

“Sadly, Jonathan’s recent action has made him lose the respect of all true followers of the former Minister of State Petroleum Resources and APC Governorship Candidate in the last election, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva.”