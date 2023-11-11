Home » News » ‘You will repay your loan’, MTN tells subscribers as ‘system glitch’ causes debt cancellation
November 11, 2023

‘You will repay your loan’, MTN tells subscribers as ‘system glitch’ causes debt cancellation

Service providers MTN Nigeria have reacted after a ‘system glitch’ in the early hours of Saturday caused a cancellation in the debt of subscribers owed to the company.

The company clarified amid jubilation from subscribers who thought the telecom operator intentionally cancelled their debt.

In a post on X, MTN stated that a glitch was responsible for the cancellation adding that balances will reflect accurate figures once problem is solved.

“MTN Nigeria Communications Plc can confirm a system glitch impacting balance enquiries. As a result, some customers may receive error messages showing that their balances have been cleared.

“This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate figures once the problem is resolved. Our engineers are currently working to ensure this. Please accept our apologies. We regret the inconvenience.”

Some netizens have taken to social media to react to the news.

