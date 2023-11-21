You caused your woes, Presidency replies Atiku, PDP

Onanuga

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency, yesterday, told former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop crying wolf over the court judgments that sacked Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and other elected National Assembly members, saying that the PDP was the architect of its problems.

The Presidency warned Atikut and the PDP to stop pointing accusing fingers at President Bola Tinubu over the court judgments in Plateau, Zamfara and Nasarawa states, alleging that the main opposition party caused its problems by failing to observe the letters and spirits of the law, in choosing its flag bearers for the elections.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, denied Atiku’s allegation that President Tinubu was planning to impose a one-party state, saying the PDP and Atiku “threw caution to the winds as they assaulted the integrity of the judiciary and made wild and libelous allegations against President Tinubu.”

Onanuga in the statement titled: “PDP, Atiku raising false alarm,” said: “In the wake of the poor run of some elected governors of the party at the appeal court, the PDP and former Vice President and his spokesman have become overtly desperate to hang their woes on President Tinubu and the judiciary, an important arm of government in Nigeria.

“In blaming others, Atiku and his party have failed to demonstrate whether they had done any soul-searching before going public with their weighty, specious, reckless and irresponsible allegations.

“While we do not hold brief for the judiciary, we urge Nigerians to discountenance the malicious allegations by the PDP and its candidate that President Tinubu as governor of Lagos, silenced the opposition and corrupted the judiciary and that he is planning to foist a one-party state on the country by appointing “loyalists” as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“President Tinubu is a democrat to the core. We make bold to say that as president, he has not interfered with the judgment of the judiciary. We had witnessed how under his watch the PDP governor in Osun defeated the APC at the Supreme Court. Similarly, the PDP Governor in Bauchi also won his case in the Appeal court, beating the APC.

“President Tinubu is also not planning to impose a one-party state as Atiku has serially alleged and his party and spokesman have now parroted. These allegations are deliberately aimed at unnecessarily heating up the polity and causing disenchantment in our country. They exist only in the imagination of the PDP and the former vice-president.”