Yakubu charges INEC staff on integrity, ahead of Nov 11 guber poll

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has advised staff members of the commission to remain non-partisan and maintain their integrity, ahead of the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship election.

Yakubu said this when he visited some INEC offices to assess preparations for the Nov.11 Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship election.

This is contained in the commission’s bulletin in Abuja.

Yakubu said that INEC was committed to credible election in the states.

“INEC is not a political party and does not have a candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election.

“All we are going to do is to ensure that the people of Bayelsa and Imo States choose whoever they want to be their governors and our responsibility is to protect the people’s choice,” Yakubu said.

The INEC Chairman also called on the Electoral Officers (Eos) in both states to ensure that all Registration Area Centres (RACs) were fully activated early enough to enable smooth conduct of the election.

Yakubu said that part of the commission’s determination was to ensure that poll officials live up to their responsibilities on election day.

He said that a refresher training would be organised on Friday Nov. 10 in addition to the refresher training conducted on Friday, Saturday and for Sunday.

According to the bulletin, Yakubu and his entourage also met with Members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICESS) in both states.

Addressing the heads of the security agencies, Yakubu stated that the principal aim of the meeting was to appraise their readiness in preparation for the Saturday election.

He added that measures to guarantee the protection of Voters, Election Personnel, Materials, Collation Centres and Transport Providers were among the significant security issues discussed throughout the meeting.

Yakubu also toured some of the commission’s facilities in Yenagoa to examine the available non-sensitive materials ahead of the off-cycle election.

The INEC Chairman was accompanied by the National Commissioners and the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in both states.