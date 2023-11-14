Women should complement not compete with men – Tolanibaj

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani Shobajo aka Tolanibaj, has said she does not believe women are supposed to compete with men.

According to her, women are instead to complement their male counterparts.

Tolani revealed this in an interview with nightlife king Yhemo Lee on a recent episode ‘Bahd and Boujee’ podcast, co-anchored with Moet Abebe.

She said that she did not align with feminism since she believed that women should not compete with men.

“I feel like women are not supposed to compete with men, they are just supposed to complement them. That’s why I can’t say I am a feminist because I don’t see how if a man is doing gra gra, as a woman I should be doing gra gra too,” she said.