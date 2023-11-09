Winners emerge in Techavilly’s 30 days SQL challenge

In a dynamic showcase of skill and determination, Techavilly recently concluded its 30 Days SQL Challenge, a month-long initiative designed to bolster participants’ SQL scripting capabilities. Over 200 individuals globally accepted the challenge, demonstrating their commitment to personal and professional growth.

The challenge, curated by Techavilly, posed rigorous tests of database management skills, problem-solving prowess, and SQL expertise.

Participants, numbering 59, who demonstrated exceptional resilience and proficiency, emerged victorious, underscoring the demanding nature of the competition.

Mariam Adeyemi

Techavilly’s Founder, Mariam Adeyemi emphasized the challenges of the tech industry, stating, “Tech is not for the faint-hearted; you need staying power because issues will arise that’ll make you want to give up.

“But it’s totally up to you. The question is, do you really want to do this? This is a question you need to answer before embarking on your tech journey.”

The challenge proved a rewarding endeavor for participants, providing an opportunity to showcase their SQL expertise and problem-solving skills. The event, targeted at individuals seeking prominence in the tech industry, also facilitated networking opportunities with fellow SQL enthusiasts, professionals, and learners.

The challenge

There were over 200 registered participants, while 59 made it to the leaderboard. The average submission rate was 31%.

The top three winners each received a brand-new HP laptop; next five received N30,000 cash prize each.

The top three winners are Victor Olasupo: Biomedical Engineering student at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria. He secured 1st place with 280 points.

Oluwaseyi Oladipo: Working with FedEx in Birmingham, UK. Secured 2nd place with 235 points.

Mariam Jaiyeola: Data analyst and public health researcher. Secured 3rd place.

In a statement, Techavilly extended appreciation to all participants for their resilience and commitment to the challenge.

They said with this impressive victory, Techavilly and the participants are set to continue making waves in the world of SQL and analytics. Their dedication and prowess serve as an inspiration to both budding and seasoned SQL professionals.

“We are a tech-focused initiative committed to fostering continuous learning and growth in the world of SQL, analytics, and problem-solving.

“Through initiatives like the 30 Days SQL Challenge, we provide a platform for individuals to showcase their skills and connect with opportunities in the tech industry,” the Techavilly statement added.