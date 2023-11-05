Home » Entertainment » Why Moses Bliss is trending on Twitter today
November 5, 2023

Why Moses Bliss is trending on Twitter today

Twitter users have pushed talented gospel singer, Moses Bliss to the top of trends on the microblogging platform.

The context is not farfetched; it’s linked to the mild drama that ensued at the wedding ceremony of a Nigerian movie star, Ekene Umenwa.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media about a viral video that captured the actress’s reaction when Moses unexpectedly showed up for a performance at her wedding.

The video shows Ekene who appeared to be star-struck, hugging the gospel singer while leaving her husband behind on stage.

Watch video:

The video, which opened with the actress and her husband dancing, captured Ekene’s reaction when she heard Moses Bliss’ voice and began to look around in shock before eventually spotting the gospel singer.

Ekene ran to the artist and knelt, giving him a tight hug around the waist. Her spouse stood next to her, wearing a small smile, while she remained on her knees for a few seconds.

The actress, still stunned, chose to give Moses Bliss a closer hug after her husband eventually assisted her in getting back on her feet.

The video has sparked a lot of conversation on social media; some people believe Ekene was moved by the holy spirit as Moses Bliss ministered, while others think her actions were inconsiderate of her husband.

Here are reactions on Twitter:

