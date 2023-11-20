Why I want to become an actor – Wizkid reveals

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid has revealed the reasons he wants to become an actor.

Recall the Starboy boss recently announced a break from music.

Disclosing his next occupation, Wizkid said he wants to become an actor because he wants to kiss women and shoot guns in movies.

He made this known via his Instagram story recently.

He wrote in Pidgin, “Shebi I tell una I one dey act film!…I just want dey kiss and shoot a gun for a movie. Daz all!!”

Wizkid, who initially announced that he would be out of the studio for three or four years, said he was now considering extending the break to six years.

On his Instagram story, Wizkid wrote, “Loving every bit of this holiday. Might extend to six years.”