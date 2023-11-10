Why I believe in polygamy, singer Young John reveals

Nigerian singer and music producer, John Udomboso, popularly known as Young John, has revealed that he believes in polygamy, stating that he doesn’t like the ‘one man, one woman thing.’

Young John, during the latest episode of Toke Makinwa’s podcast, TokeMoments, claimed that most people don’t believe in monogamy but don’t want to accept it, adding that everyone wants to be free.

Speaking further, he noted that he doesn’t want to be with one person to the extent that he loses himself.

His words: “I don’t want to be limited to just one woman. I am just free.

“Contrary to the popular belief that musicians and entertainers are promiscuous, though there’s a lot of women around the scene, everybody is engaging in these things. They’re simply not as visible about it. Musicians, however, have their lives on display, so everyone sees what they do.

“My polygamous nature isn’t because of the industry I’m in. Ever since I was a young boy, I used to question everything. I’d ask why it has to be one man and one woman. Since then, I’ve always wanted to explore different routes. I don’t want to say fantasies.”