What performing at the O2 Arena London means to Nigerian artists

By Ayo Onikoyi

Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema is the latest Nigerian music artist who had a sold out show at the iconic O2 Arena, London, capturing world’s attention as an artist of global clout.

Before Rema, months ago, Asake also mounted the same stage like a knight in shining armour winning accolades from around the world.

And before this latest duo, Wizkid, who was the first to have a sold-out show at the Arena, began the journey, followed by Davido, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy. A handful of others had done so too but maybe not a sold-out affair.

So what does it mean for a Nigerian artist to have a sold-out show at the Arena? A music executive, the Chief Executive Officer of Cole Management Services, Adeshola Adefuwa-Cole, says undoubtedly that their status is ramped up as well as their performing fees which may rise manifolds.

” After the O2 Arena show, an artist enjoys a rise in fame and fortune. His performance fee is jacked up as well as many business opportunities around the world,” he says.

A quick research and simple question to an Artificial Intelligence app gives a wide-ranging perspective.

It states: “Performing at the O2 Arena in London means having the opportunity to showcase your talent and entertain a large audience in a world-class venue. The O2 Arena, also known as The O2, is a multi-purpose indoor arena located on the Greenwich Peninsula in Southeast London. It opened in its present form in 2007 and has since become one of the most renowned concert and event venues in the world.

“Being able to perform at the O2 Arena is a significant achievement for artists as it provides them with a platform to reach a large and diverse audience. The arena has a seating capacity that allows for the accommodation of thousands of spectators, creating an immersive and electrifying atmosphere for performers and attendees

“Performing at the O2 Arena can bring various benefits to artists, including increased exposure, the chance to perform in front of a passionate and engaged crowd, and the opportunity to be a part of the venue’s prestigious history. Many iconic musicians and performers have graced the stage of the O2 Arena, making it a desirable and sought-after location for both established and up-and-coming artists.

“In summary, performing at the O2 Arena in London is a prestigious opportunity for artists to showcase their talent in a world-class venue and connect with a large and enthusiastic audience.”

It states further: “Yes, performing at the O2 Arena can significantly boost an artist’s career. The venue’s large capacity and international reputation provide exposure to a vast audience. Successful performances at such a prestigious location can enhance an artist’s credibility, attract new fans, and open doors to more opportunities, including record deals, collaborations, and increased media attention. It’s often seen as a milestone that highlights an artist’s popularity and success in the music or entertainment industry.

Facts and myths about the O2 Arena

**Facts:**

1. **Size and Capacity:** The O2 Arena is one of the largest indoor arenas in the world, with a seating capacity of over 20,000.

2. **Adaptability:** It is a versatile venue that hosts a wide range of events, including concerts, sports events, and entertainment shows.

3. **Former Millennium Dome:** The O2 Arena was originally built as the Millennium Dome to celebrate the year 2000. It was later redeveloped into its current form as an entertainment venue.

4. **Iconic Landmark:** The distinctive dome structure has become an iconic part of the London skyline.

5. **Naming Rights:** The arena’s name comes from its main sponsor, the telecommunications company O2.

6. **Entertainment District:** The O2 complex includes restaurants, bars, a cinema, and an exhibition space, creating an entertainment district around the arena.

**Myths:**

1. **Weather Dependence:** Some might think that events at the O2 Arena are affected by the weather since it has a dome. However, the dome is not retractable, and events are not weather-dependent.

2. **Expensive Tickets Only:** While certain events may have premium-priced tickets, the O2 Arena hosts a variety of shows with ticket prices that can cater to different budgets.

3. **Limited to Music Events:** Although known for hosting major music concerts, the O2 Arena also accommodates a diverse range of events, including sports, comedy, and family shows.

4. **Restricted Seating Views:** While sightlines can vary, modern arena design and advanced staging technologies aim to provide good views from most seats.

5. **Accessibility Issues:** The O2 Arena is well-connected with public transportation, including the Jubilee Line and the Emirates Air Line cable car, making it easily accessible.