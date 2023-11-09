Home » Videos » What do you think of FG’s fresh request for $7.8bn loan?
November 9, 2023

What do you think of FG’s fresh request for $7.8bn loan?

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Barely 24 hours after seeking approval of the N2.18tn supplementary budget, The president has made a request to the National Assembly to take a new loan

Nigeria’s foreign debt is expected to rise further to about $51 billion, following President Bola Tinubu’s request to the Senate, seeking approval to borrow additional $7.8 billion  dollars and  €100million euros as part of  his 2022-2024 borrowing plan.

People talk took to the streets to ask Nigerians what they think about the recent borrowings by the administration.

