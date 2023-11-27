Weststar appoints Anenih acting managing director

By Theodore Opara

Weststar Associates Ltd, authorized general distributor of Mercesdes Benz in Nigeria has appointed a new management team aimed at taking the company to greater heights.

According to a statement by the company, Mrs Ebere Anenih has been appointed as the Managing Director on acting capacity to replace Mrs Mary Ojulari, the former Managing Director.Until her elevation; Mrs. Anenih was the General Counsel, Legal Compliance and Human Resources of the company.

She will be supported by members of the Management and Heads of Departments. They include:Christopher Irumudomon, Head of Sales for Passenger Cars and Vans; Chima Otuechere,Treasury Manager; Ifeanyi Igbokwe Head of Aftersales; Umoh Ekanem, Head of Sales, Commercial Vehicles.

Others are Urban Lavan, National Parts Manager; Christiana Kanabe, Abuja Parts Manager; Victor Bolarin, Business & Network Development Manager; Junaid Raza, Workshop Manager, Passenger Cars; Oluwatobi Abimbola Marketing and Social Media Manager; and Chigozie Oranugo, Application & Network Support Engineer (IT).