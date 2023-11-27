Home » Motoring » Weststar appoints Anenih acting managing director
Motoring

November 28, 2023

Weststar appoints Anenih acting managing director

By Theodore Opara

Weststar Associates Ltd, authorized general distributor of Mercesdes Benz in Nigeria has appointed a new management team aimed at taking the company to greater heights.

According to a statement by the company, Mrs Ebere Anenih has been appointed as the Managing Director on acting capacity to replace Mrs Mary Ojulari, the former Managing Director.Until her elevation; Mrs. Anenih was the General Counsel, Legal Compliance and Human Resources of the company.

She will be supported by members of the Management and Heads of Departments. They include:Christopher Irumudomon, Head of Sales for Passenger Cars and Vans;  Chima Otuechere,Treasury Manager; Ifeanyi Igbokwe Head of Aftersales; Umoh Ekanem, Head of Sales, Commercial Vehicles.

Others are Urban Lavan, National Parts Manager; Christiana Kanabe, Abuja Parts Manager; Victor Bolarin, Business & Network Development Manager; Junaid Raza, Workshop Manager, Passenger Cars; Oluwatobi Abimbola Marketing and Social Media Manager; and Chigozie Oranugo, Application & Network Support Engineer (IT).

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.