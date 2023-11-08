We’ll leave no host community behind, Alake assures

Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, yesterday, assured host communities in the solid minerals sector of not leaving them behind.

Alake gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori.

He said the host communities will have a priority in the sector in terms of conducive environment in terms of socio-economic development of host communities.

According to the statement, Alake assured the Attah of Igala and President of Kogi State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Ata Matthew Opaluwa, who paid him a courtesy visit at the the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

However, he (Alake) said host communities need to actively get involved and take ownership of mining activities in terms of collaborating with government to ensure efficient mining operations, and maintained that the Federal Government will protect rights of communities.

He said: “Whatever we can do to ensure a peaceful, operating environment, we will do. We also need the cooperation of locals in partnering with government to ensure better security.

“If we have peace around mining operations, we will be able to attract more investments in the mining sector.

“The government, on its part, is rejigging the security architecture to address contemporary security challenges besetting the sector and also factoring royalties for communities into every mining operation.”

The Ata of Igala in his remarks commended the Minister for his efforts, thus far, in repositioning the mining sector, noting however, that unlicensed miners and those operating without requisite agreement with host communities remain an albatross, posing security challenges to locals.

He also sought the intervention of the Minister in addressing this whilst also advocating for prominent roles for host communities paramount rulers to protect the interests of the people.

Dr. Alake, while responding, assured HRH Opaluwa that the Ministry’s Mines Inspectorate would be strengthened to ascertain authenticity of mining agreements, promising inclusion of Traditional Rulers in signing agreement on behalf of host communities.

To ensure the payment of due royalties and protection of community rights, the Minister revealed that plans are underway to reposition the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) for optimum efficiency.