We engage children to harness their potentials – Hakeem

…as CASVI holds children intellectual exercise in December.

By Chris Onuoha

Children Academic and Vocational Support Initiatives (CAVSI) is set to host its annual children intellectual empowerment programme scheduled to hold from December 2 to 24, 2023 at CASVI center, Sango Otta, Ogun State.

The three week full packed engagement programme, tagged, “CASVI Innovate 2023” with theme: “Festival of Inspiration: My Big Issue Interactive Forum” will feature series of engaging and enriching activities that will impact positively the lives of participating children.

This year’s programme like previous ones, still comes with numerous activities that include Shuffle board and Disney word search competition, treasure hunt for primary pupils, tyre race, spelling and reading exercise, treasure hunt for junior and senior secondary student, open house question and answers, street football tournament and my big issue interactive forum.

CASVI programme coordinator, Hakeem Ariori in a pre event briefing, stated that CASVI foundation initiative was established solely as non-profit, nongovernmental organisation for extending education beyond traditional classrooms, which has led to the nurturing of distinctive skills and talents among the children they serve.

Ariori noted that CASVI stands as one Organization that demonstrates a unique and caring approach to enriching the lives of children within their community.

He said, “CASVI foundation in its objective, has continued to help the young generation in finding purpose for their lives. The programme is shaping and reshaping the future of children in rural environment positively.

“For instance, the football tournament is not only about the soccer game, but we introduce and embellish teamwork spirit among the children. At the programme, we also teach the children how to relate and make friends with their colleagues. Every competition has its own prize, and with such incentives, children learn how to be more determined in winning prizes,” noted Ariori.

Speaking further, Ariori noted that children that has taken part in the previous programmes excelled in their various academic pursuits.

“We build self confidence in children, nurture in them, how to solve difficult academic tasks unsupervised, and also how to apply residual knowledge in tackling issues.

“The programme is open to children between the age of four to sixteen; that is primary and secondary school students within Lagos and Ogun State. information about our activities can be gotten through our website and social media handles,” he said.