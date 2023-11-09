We are ready, says INEC, distributes electoral materials in Imo

Yakubu

By Chinonso Alozie

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday distributed electoral materials to all 27 Local Council Areas of the Imo State ahead of this Saturday’s November 11 2023 Imo governorship election.

The distribution took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, branch in Owerri.

The electoral materials said to be distributed were Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines, ballot papers and result sheets for the election in the 27 council areas.

Speaking to newsmen on the movement of the electoral materials, the Southeast National Commissioner, Kenneth Ukeagu, said was ready for the election, adding that the election would go freely as he said the INEC officials were trained properly to do the needful. He also urged the electoral to come out en mass and to participate in the election.

According to him, “We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the states. We have received assurance from the security agents for providing adequate security during and after the election.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice.”