Violence, electoral malpractice undermine essence of democracy –  Yusuff

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As three states of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi go to the poll on November 11 to elect their governors, the Council of civil society groups, Civil Society Organizations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative in Nigeria, CSCHEI, has warned against any form of violence or electoral malpractice in the respective states.

The Director General of CSCHEI, Hon. Kunle Yusuff (MON), in a statement in Abuja on Friday said that electoral malpractice and violence undermine the very essence of democracy.

He contended that election day is not a battlefield but a platform for peaceful and meaningful participation.

The former presidential aide said it is the right of the electorate to scrutinize the preparedness for the polls to be sure that the necessary materials are in place for a free, credible and transparent process.

According to him, some of the items the electorate and agents of different political parties participating in the election should be looking after include the adequacy of polling stations, accuracy and up to date of voter registration lists among others.

He said that being vigilant can help to improve the integrity of the electoral process.

Hon. Yusuff said, “As the sun sets on the eve of the gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, it is essential for every electorate to approach this critical democratic exercise with a sense of responsibility and a commitment to the principles of civility and democracy.

“One of the cornerstones of a successful election is the security of the process. Security institutions play a pivotal role in ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for voters to exercise their rights.

“It is crucial to assess the readiness of these institutions to maintain law and order during the election. Any concerns or doubts should be reported to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plays a central role in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.

“As an electorate, it is your right to scrutinize their preparedness for the polls. Are the necessary materials in place? Are there adequate polling stations? Are the voter registration lists accurate and up to date? Your vigilance and involvement in such matters can help improve the integrity of the electoral process.”

Speaking on the need for the electorate to choose the right candidates and parties, he said, “While evaluating the candidates and political parties contesting in these elections, it is vital to focus on their capacity to deliver on their promises and meet the expectations of the electorate.

“Analyze their track records, manifestos, and vision for the respective states. Engage in informed discussions and debates to make an educated choice that aligns with your values and aspirations for your state.”

Also commenting on the civility in exercising one’s rights, he said that

elections are a fundamental aspect of democracy and should be treated as such.

He said, “It is important to remember that election day is not a battlefield but a platform for peaceful and meaningful participation.

“Be civil in your interactions with fellow voters, party supporters, and election officials. Respect differing opinions and engage in constructive dialogue.

“Let civility and respect be the guiding principles of your actions. Election Is not a do-or-die affair. Perhaps the most crucial message to emphasize is that an election is not a do-or-die affair. “It is not a life-and-death situation, but a celebration of democracy.

“It is an opportunity for the people to make their voices heard and shape the future of their states through peaceful and legal means. Any form of violence or electoral malpractice undermines the very essence of democracy.

“As the sun rises on election day, let it be a symbol of hope and unity. Let us remember that, ultimately, the election is expected to be a festival of democracy, a time when citizens come together to cast their votes and express their preferences peacefully.

“In conclusion, as we stand at the crossroads of democracy in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, let us exercise our rights responsibly, hold those in charge accountable, and ensure that the festival of democracy is celebrated with honour and respect.

“The future of these states and the nation at large lies in our hands, and we must shape it wisely and justly.”

