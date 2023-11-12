There was chaos at the Imo State Collation Centre in Owerri, the state capital, as party agents kicked against Orsu LGA results, describing them as ‘manufactured’

The aggrieved party agents argued that no election was held in Orsu LGA and alleged that the results were “manufactured” and demanded cancellations.

Video: Fight breaks out at Imo collation centre pic.twitter.com/OKPerxLav3 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 12, 2023

In the course of the argument, a visibly aggrieved Labour party agent stood up in protest and was attacked by some yet-to-be-identified persons who also whisked him out of the collation centre.

However, the state Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, Prof Abayomi Fashina, was able to ensure order in the process and insisted that the collation will proceed.