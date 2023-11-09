Valverde extends Real Madrid deal until 2029

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid for two more seasons until 2029, the Spanish club announced in a statement on Thursday.

The club did not give figures but, according to Spanish media, as with the recent extensions of Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Valverde’s extension, which runs until June 30, 2029, would be accompanied by a release clause of one billion euros.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international joined Real Madrid in 2016 at the age of 18, from Penarol in Montevideo.

In his six years playing at the club, he has quickly become one of the best central midfielders in world football. He’s made 220 appearances, scoring 19 goals and winning 9 titles: 1 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.