Uzodimma’s victory testament to excellent performance – Akpabio

John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the re-election of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is a testament to his excellent performance during his first term.

Akpabio said this in a congratulatory letter to the Imo State Governor over his victory as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday.

The Senate President who commended Governor Uzodinma for his resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices said “Good governance has triumphed over propaganda”

Akpabio further said “Your Excellency, I wish to heartily congratulate and rejoice with you and the people of Imo State on your well-deserved re-election as the Executive Governor of Imo State. Your victory is a testimony of your excellent performance in office in the last four years.

“I must say, this victory is an affirmation by the Ndi Imo of your sterling leadership qualities and confirmation of your outstanding performance and delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

“It is also an indication that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is firmly established in the South East and accepted by the good people of the region.

“ This explains why despite threats, attempted strikes and manipulated blackmail from enemies of your people, God took control.

“Therefore, on behalf of the APC family in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you on this resounding 2nd term victory and pray for God’s wisdom to translate this victory into more tangible dividends of democracy for the good people of Imo state.”

Akpabio equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for refusing to give in to blackmail by conducting a free and fair election.

He said, “I commend INEC for providing a level playing field for all the candidates and for conducting transparent elections. I also commend the security agencies for keeping the troublemakers at bay and ensuring peaceful conduct during the polls.

“I urge you to be magnanimous in victory by extending your hands of fellowship to your fellow contestants and see this re-election as a renewed mandate to build on the foundations that you have already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Imo State.”