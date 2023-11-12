Uzodimma wins 27 LGAs in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

The incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the entire 27 council areas of Imo state, in the last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Following the results of the 27 LGAs as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, state Collation and Returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, at the INEC’s office, in Owerri, on Sunday.

However, Fasina has asked for a break which will last for an hour, after which the final results and a winner will be declared.

Trailing behind Uzodimma, was the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the governorship candidate, of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu