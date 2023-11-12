Uzodimma pulled 540,308 votes to defeat PDP’s Anyanwu with 71,503, LP’s Achonu with 64, 081

By Chinonso Alozie

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hope Uzodimma, winner of last Saturday’s governorship election.



According to the INEC’s state collation and returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, said that the candidate of the APC, Uzodimma got 540,308.



The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who came second polled a total votes 71,503.



While of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu came in third position with a total number of votes 64, of 081