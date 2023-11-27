Unknown gunmen kill 2 police officers in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Unknown gunmen on Monday killed two police officers at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise council area of Imo State.

It was gathered in Owerri, the incident happened while the officers were trying to buy premium motor spirit, PMS, in one of the fuel stations along the junction in the area.

At the time filing this story, one of the officers were seen in viral video struggling to survive as spirited individuals were seen assisting to take him (police officer) to a hospital.

However, eyewitnesses who narrated the story, said: “They unknown gunmen drove into the filling station pretending that they want to buy fuel. They rushed out of their vehicle and shot the police officers. They zoomed off. They shot sporadically and headed towards Owerri- Umuahia road. One of the police officers was struggling. He was not dead. Our people are trying to bring him back to life. We pray he survives it.”

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.”

It should be recalled that the Mbaise axis of Imo state has been pummeled by insecurity since last week, last thursday the Imo state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, party’s ward chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was murdered by unknown gunmen.

Also, last Saturday night a traditional ruler, Eze Joe-Benz Ochulor, Olu 1 of Otulu Amumara, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo state, was kidnapped and murdered.