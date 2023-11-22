UNICEF, IHS inaugurate Oxygen plant to Ogun Teaching Hospital

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has inaugurated a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, as part of measures to combat acute respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, hypoxemia and others among residents of Ogun State.

The oxygen plant donated by UNICEF in partnership with IHS, will produce 300 litres of oxygen per minute.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony of the plant witnessed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi; Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Michael Babatunde Ajayi; representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and management of the OOUTH led by the Chief Medical Director, Oluwabunmi Fatungase, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Lagos, Ms.Celine Lafoucriere, said the plant would be of benefit to the people of the state, particularly thousands of newborns and pregnant women.

She expressed optimism that lives of the newborns and pregnant women suffering from pneumonia and other hypoxemia disorders will take a positive turn with the handover of the oxygen plant.

She noted that oxygen is a life-saving medical gas used for treating respiratory illnesses and supporting various healthcare provisions such as emergency obstetric care, surgery, and anesthesia.

Lafoucriere added that the seldom and often expensive oxygen is critical to improving health outcomes and reducing mortality due to pneumonia by 35%.

“The commissioning marks a significant milestone for the people of Ogun state, particularly thousands of newborns and pregnant women suffering from pneumonia and other hypoxemia disorders whose fundamental right to life is about to take a positive turn with the handover of this oxygen plant close to need”.

“Oxygen is life and a life-saving medical gas used for treating respiratory illnesses and supporting various healthcare provisions such as emergency obstetric care, surgery, and anesthesia. It is critical to improving health outcomes and reducing mortality due to pneumonia by 35%, yet, seldom available and often expensive”.

“With limited access to supplemental oxygen, the line between life and death is blurred for critically ill patients with pneumonia and severe COVID-19 symptoms. This situation is, unfortunately, the reality for many”.

“Our goal should be to reach a level in Nigeria, not just Ogun state, where no child dies from a preventable cause beyond pneumonia and other hypoxemia disorders. All children have the right to reach their full potential in health and well-being.

She added, “UNICEF is fully committed to working with governments at all levels to provide quality healthcare accessible and affordable to every mother and every child”.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun, thanked UNICEF for donating the plant to the state, promising that the facility will be adequately utilized.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the plant will make oxygen more affordable and available to the end users in the State and beyond.

She added that plans were under way to establish three oxygen plants in Abeokuta and one in Ota by the state government.

In her welcome address, the Chief Medical Director, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital OOUTH, Sagamu, Dr. Olubunmi Fatungase, said the realization of the Oxygen Gas Plant aligns with the visionary goals of Governor Abiodun, to transform healthcare delivery in the State, with a particular focus on OOUTH; to elevate OOUTH to a first-class healthcare delivery facility in Ogun State, Nigeria, and beyond.

“This Gas Plant is the first State owned and it is meant to serve all health institutions within and outside Ogun State”.

“Recognizing the indispensable role of oxygen in medical settings for resuscitation and inhalation therapy, the establishment of this oxygen plant is a strategic move”.

“Given our hospital’s reputation for conducting both minor and major surgeries, the integration of a self-reliant oxygen plant within our facilities becomes not just a necessity but a crucial asset”.

“This initiative ensures the timely resuscitation of patients in need of oxygen, contributing significantly to our healthcare capabilities”.