UNICAL wins NUGA 2026 hosting right

UNICAL

…as VC assures of readiness

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

University of Calabar, UNICAL, has won the hosting right for the Nigeria University Games Association, NUGA 2026.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Florence Obi, announced this on Friday, during the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signing ceremony at the Council Chambers.

Simultaneously, Obi announced the appointment of MediaVision Limited as the Sole and Exclusive Marketer for the games.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that “the University of Calabar is starting early to ensure the facilities are ready in time for the games.”

She further stated that officials of NUGA would visit the university by the end of 2024 to inspect the facilities.

Obi affirmed that under her management, UNICAL NUGA 2026 promises to be the best competition in the history of the games.

At the same event, the Founder of MediaVision Limited, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, thanked the Vice Chancellor for the opportunity.

He promised that they would contribute their quota to ensuring the unqualified success of UNICAL NUGA 2026.

Bank-Olemoh also announced the commencement of the UNICAL NUGA 2026 Mascot design competition, open to all students of the University of Calabar.

This competition begins on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, and will close on Thursday, December 7th, 2023.

The winner will receive N150,000, the runner-up N100,000 and the third-place finisher will receive N50,000.

Bank-Olemoh outlined the criteria for the contest as follows: The competition is open to only Unical students. The Mascot design must be the original work of the participant. Each entry must incorporate the UNICAL or Cross–Rivers State colors. Each entry must be accompanied by a compelling story about the Mascot.

He also stated that all information about the contest can be found on the UNICAL NUGA social media handles