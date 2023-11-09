UN Associations demand immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Hamas, Israel

The United Nations Associations of the USA (UNA-USA) has emphasised the organisation’s commitment to the values and principles of the United Nations amid the conflict in the Middle East, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Haman and Israel.

UNA-USA is a nonprofit grassroots organisation dedicated to promoting political and public support for the United Nations among Americans.

The organisation in a statement to mark the one-month anniversary of the killing of 1400 Israelis by Hamas and the abduction of more than 200 hostages called for their unconditional release.

The group also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of civilians held hostage by Hamas and unimpeded humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs unfolding in Gaza.

In addition, they demanded compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, including principles of distinction and proportionality.

“We ask our partners here in the United States and abroad to join us in this call, until civilians in the region are secure from indiscriminate acts of war.

“Furthermore, we call for all individuals to combat misinformation and disinformation, which is hindering the potential for a peaceful resolution.

“We encourage the utilisation and circulation of factual information from reliable sources to enable a true understanding of this crisis.’’

An estimated ten thousand Palestinian civilians have been killed so far, with multiple reports indicating the majority of those killed have been women and children, according to the organisation.

“While there have been small moments of progress — the release of a handful of hostages and some, albeit limited access to the Egypt-Gaza border — the ongoing crisis is alarming, due to “the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza,” according to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“This includes the expansion of ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza.”

According to the statement, the United Nations Association of the USA is horrified by the Middle East situation and calls for the following immediate actions.

“Every single phone call helps your Members of Congress know how much of a priority an issue is for their constituents

By standing with UNA-USA and the UN Secretary General’s call for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East, we can take meaningful action to save innocent lives.”

