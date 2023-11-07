UCL: Dortmund vs Newcastle preview, team news

Dortmund’s US midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna fights for the ball with Newcastle United’s English midfielder #10 Anthony Gordon during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on October 25, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The second half of the Champions League group stage games kicks off as teams fight for their place in the round of 16. In the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, Dortmund defeated Newcastle 1-0 with a Felix Nmecha strike in the first to ‘open up’ Group F.

In their respective leagues, both teams had mixed fortunes over the weekend. Dortmund fell to a 4-0 loss in the hands of Bayern Munich, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick. Newcastle, on the other hand, enjoyed a 1-0 win to end Arsenal’s unbeaten run.

Team news

Dortmund will be without Emre Can, Mateu Morey, and Julien Duranville. Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha could return to the starting lineup following the weekend loss to Bayern.

For Newcastle, the absence list is longer. Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Ander, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman will miss the game.

Form

Dortmund: WWWDWL

Newcastle: DWLDWW

Borussia Dortmund’s possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Reus, Fullkrug, Adeyemi

Newcastle United’s possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon