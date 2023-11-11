U-17 World Cup: England wonderkids thrash New Caledonia 10-0 in opening match

2017 world champions England got off their campaign in Indonesia to a flying start on Saturday as they demolished New Caledonia 10-0 in their 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup opener held at Jakarta International Stadium.

Manager Ryan Garry fielded two Nigeria-eligible players in the starting line-up with Manchester City striker Justin Oboavwoduo playing full ninety minutes and Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri introduced as a substitute in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea youngster Reiss Denny opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute before Oboavwoduo finished from close range to double the advantage on the half-hour mark.

Goals from Tyler Dibling and Josh-Kofi Acheampong made it 4-0 just before the break.

Four minutes into the second half, Sam Amo-Ameyaw’ scored England’s fifth goal after New Caledonia were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of their skipper.

Oboavwoduo increased the lead in the 57th minute when he displayed composure to slot past goalkeeper Nicolas Kutran.

Nwaneri scored the pick of the goals in the 78th minute when he curled an effort into the top corner from 20 yards out before an own goal from Wadria Hanye made it 8-0.

Harrison Murray-Campbell, assisted by Nwaneri, and Finley McAllister rounded off the scoring in the closing minutes.

The 10-0 rout of New Caledonia is England’s biggest win at the Fifa U17 World Cup, surpassing their 5-0 victory over New Zealand in South Korea 2007.