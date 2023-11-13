Troops repel terrorists attack in Yobe

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Nigerian troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Sector 2 “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled an attack by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the outskirt of Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

It gathered that on Monday, November 13, 2023, at about 0300 hours, an unspecified number of ISWAP terrorists who came from KAUSHURUWA village with three Guntruck and four motorcycles launched a probing attack on Charlie Company location of 120 Task Force Battalion Behind Buni Yadi.

The attack according to sources was a reprisal to the recent neutralisation of five terrorists in MALUMTI around Buni Gari and the recovery of several equipment including one CONQUEROR APC.

Intelligence sources also revealed that the troops successfully repelled the attack after a heavy gunbattle, forcing the terrorists to withdraw into the Bush.

“No casualties were recorded by the troops at the location, while the terrorists are believed to have escaped with their casualties including those with gunshot wounds as traces of blood were seen all over the places at the withdrawal route of the terrorists.

“The general security situation in Buni Gari and environs has remained normal and under control.” The Source said. End