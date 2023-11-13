Tourism: Wike seeks partnership with UAE

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has advocated greater collaboration with the United Arab Emirates UAE towards developing the tourism potential of Abuja.

Wike sought the partnership on Monday when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shami ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the UAE for the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30- December 12, 2023, at Expo City, Dubai.

“Therefore, we are open to discussions, and I believe that when Mr. President is coming (visiting for the conference), the FCT will partner and be part of the delegation, to be able to discuss tourism as an economic means to both countries.

“I am glad that the relationship is getting better and better than what it used to be. I know for the President, governance is business, and whatever that is going to make Nigeria great is what he is going to stand for. So we are here as his foot soldiers to complement his effort to see that his renewed hope agenda is fulfilled,” Wike said.

He also urged the UAE authority to earnestly resolve the visa restriction on Nigerians and flight issues between aviation authorities and the Emirates so that genuine visitors can travel to Dubai for tourism and business.

Earlier, Ambassador Al-Shami expressed his passion for Nigerians and the fact President Tinubu is visiting Dubai at the end of this month to attend the Convention on Climate Change (COP28) edition, saying the President’s visit “ is going to be something great for us”.