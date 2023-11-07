Tinubu’ll face bigger problems managing Obidients than Nigeria’s economy – Bwala 

President Tinubu

Spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala said President Bola Tinubu could face bigger problems managing the supporters of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), popularly known as Obidients, than the challenges of managing the country’s economy.

Bwala stated this in reaction to the statement of Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed on the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed Tinubu’s victory as Nigeria’s president.

Datti, in an interview programme on Monday, insisted that the apex court did not affirm the victory of President Tinubu but only validated the illegality of the lower courts.

He added that he would never be shaken by a man who forged his certificate and forfeited drug money.

But, in a statement on his X handle on Tuesday, Bwala said that Tinubu will face more problems in managing the LP and its supporters.

He stated, “Listening to Datti Baba-Ahmed this evening, I believe the man has not shifted a bit from his earlier position, although he now accepts the fact that Tinubu is the President by the court.

“But Peter Obi and Datti’s position today convinced me that @officialABAT Tinubu has more problems to manage with the Labour Party and Obidients than the entire economy and insecurity in Nigeria.

“How he will navigate this is a course to be taught at OAU, ABU, and Nsukka universities,” he added.