Tinubu needs to integrate Uwais report for electoral reform – Bolaji Akinyemi

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi

Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi has asked President Bola Tinubu needs to integrate Uwais Electoral Reform Committee established in 2007 under Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

Akinyemi made this call in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

He advised the president to employ a committee to integrate reports to aid electoral reform.

The professor stated that the current government may need to dig out the report buried by the previous People’s Democratic Party, PDP government, using it as a yardstick for Nigerian electoral reforms.

He said, “The PDP buried that report because they thought they would be in power forever. And they lost the election. And now, the APC is in power.

“This is my advise to President Tinubu. Please exhume that report, the 2014 national conference report and then the El-Rufai report. Don’t call for another conference. Set up a small committee for them to integrate these reports and come up with the recommendation for him.

“He would his own recognition onto the plain and be applauded.”

The former minister also spoke on the recently concluded Liberian elections which former Vice President, Joseph Boakai, emerged as the winner.

The outgoing president of Liberia, George Weah, sent his congratulations to the winner lauding the electoral process as peaceful and gave his applause. The winner of the election gathered a total vote percentage of 50.9 % as opposed to George Weah ‘s 49.1%.

Akinyemi said Nigeria would need to learn a lot from the Liberian electoral processes describing the national issues as a disgrace.