Timeless Memories art exhibition holds

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The 6th edition of the Timeless Memories Exhibition, titled “Elastic Effects of Wole Soyinka ‘The Man who didn’t Die in the face of Tyranny,'” is set to captivate and educate audiences as it delves into the profound prison experience of the renowned Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Curated and Produced by historian and archivist, Oludamola Adebowale, this exceptional exhibition takes a unique approach to celebrate the life and work of the iconic writer and activist.

The Timeless Memories Exhibition will kick off at the 2023 Lagos Book and Arts Festival, held at Freedom Park, Lagos. The exhibition opens its doors on the 14th of November and will run until the 19th of November, 2023.

This event promises to be a compelling tribute to the literary giant, Professor Wole Soyinka, and an opportunity for audiences to engage with the elastic effects of his indomitable spirit.

The exhibition takes its inspiration from Professor Wole Soyinka’s 1971 book, ‘The Man Died’ a powerful account of his prison experiences. It is a journey into the mind of a literary genius who stood unwaveringly against tyranny, using the written word as his sword.

This rare glimpse into his life is part of the grand Wole Soyinka at 89 Birthday celebration and serves as a precursor to the 90th celebration of this eminent figure next year.

Visitors to the exhibition can look forward to a fascinating and immersive experience. The centerpiece of the event will be a meticulously crafted Prison Cell installation, transporting attendees into the very heart of Professor Soyinka’s incarceration. This installation will provide a powerful visual representation of the challenges he faced and the resilience he exhibited during those tumultuous times.

A highlight of the exhibition will be an exclusive interview with Professor Wole Soyinka himself, in which he reflects on his prison experience. This rare interview offers a profound insight into his thoughts, feelings, and motivations during that period, making it an invaluable addition to the event.

Supporting this exceptional edition of the Timeless Memories Project is HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, the 15th Oniru of Iruland. His reverence for Professor Wole Soyinka is evident as he describes the Nobel Laureate as “a respected icon and an embodiment of our rich Yoruba culture and heritage, as well as a beacon of our history as a country.”

He acknowledges Professor Soyinka’s unwavering commitment to truth and justice, even in the face of powerful adversaries, as well as his mastery of the English language and wealth of knowledge. Oba Abdulwasiu extends his wishes for good health, long life, and more grace for Professor Soyinka, expressing his anticipation of the exhibition’s ability to retell the crucial moments of his life for generations to come.

The Timeless Memories Exhibition is an annual event that celebrates the life and works of renowned Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka. Each edition of the exhibition offers a unique perspective on his extraordinary journey, providing visitors with an opportunity to engage with his literary genius and his unwavering commitment to truth and justice.