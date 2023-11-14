They brought misery, agony but Uzodimma won – Rep member

Uzofdimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The House of Representatives member, representing Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West federal constituency at the National Assembly, Eugine Dibiagwu, on Wednesday, alleged the opposition brought misery, and agony to Imo state, but could not stop Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid last Saturday’s governorship election.

Dibiagwu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while commenting on the governorship victory of Uzodimma.

According to the federal lawmaker, “Across all the 27 local government areas of the state, Governor Uzodimma won clearly, squarely and indisputably. His victory is a testament to the Imo people’s genuine desire for a peaceful, united and more prosperous state. It is a fatal blow to the forces of retrogression that conspired to drag Imo into darkness in their desperate quest for state power. The people have won. The collective interest of our state has prevailed. God never fails to vindicate the righteous. Senator Hope Uzodimma is Godsent and the people’s choice.

“As we celebrate this victory, it is necessary for Imo people to always remember the lessons which the governorship election has taught us. The lessons are many, and they are fundamental.

“First, our progress as a state requires that we must shun those who were prepared to burn down everything in the state for the sake of their self-serving political ambitions. What we witnessed in Imo a few weeks before the election confirmed that some political power seekers in the state, especially those who contrived, aided and abetted the illegal and needless NLC impasse and willfully created the blackout in the state, are truly enemies of Imo state who could hurt the lives and livelihoods of our people just to acquire power. They brought agony, misery and pain upon our people. They are never role models in civilized politicking. The need to start restitution by first apologizing to Imo people.”

“Second, a segment of the Imo political elite, which cannot boast of bringing any investment to the state to empower our teeming young population, showed incredible readiness to mobilize hundreds of millions of naira to sponsor false narratives in the national media about our state. This is deeply pathetic.

“To pursue their agenda of regime change, they painted the wrong picture of an Imo that has become uninhabitable; a land of blood and fire. One of them appeared on national television to describe our dear state as a devastated battlefield. They scared away potential investors from our state with these false, scary narratives. This is the pattern of politics which Imo people must now stand up against,” he said.