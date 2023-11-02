Textile Workers condemn violent attack on Ajaero

…Mobilizes for Mass Action

By Ibrahim Hassan

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has condemned in strongest terms, ” the unwarranted and unprovoked attack, brutalisation, abduction and near murder of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

The workers alleged that the attack was carried out by the Nigeria Police Force and the paid criminal thugs of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday.

A statement issued by John Adaji, President of the NUTGTWN and the Secretary-General, Ali Baba explained that the mayhem was unleashed on the workers and the NLC President while on peaceful protest against the serial and habitual abuse and violation of the rights of Imo State workers by the Imo State government.

The statement read in parts: ” We are particularly disturbed that this uncivilised action by the Imo State Governor and the Nigeria Police Force is taking place in a democracy which the organised labour fought for, not military dictatorship.

“We reaffirm that workers under the Nigerian Constitution, African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions particularly conventions 87 and 98 on the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining have the right to organise and engage in collective bargaining and social dialogue.

It is therefore strange that Governor Hope Uzodimma will repudiate the agreement in respect of payment of salaries and pensions reached in 2021.”

“It is also unprecedented in our industrial relations landscape that the Imo State Government cloned its own NLC Council in Imo State and has refused to dialogue with the authentic representative of the NLC in the State, intimidating and harassing workers’ officials in the State. The height of this impunity was the barbaric assault on the NLC President yesterday.

“We call on Nigerian workers and masses, lovers of democracy, civil society organisations, men and women of goodwill and the international labour movement to rise to condemn this brutality carried out by the Nigeria police force and the Imo State Governor against peaceful assembly of workers and their leadership.

“As an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), we have put our members and employers across the country on notice for possible action by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest against brutality. Injury to one is an injury to all! Solidarity forever!” the statement added.