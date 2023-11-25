Teacher slumps, dies in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: A Secondary School teacher in Ogun State, Mrs. Oluwatosin Aina, was on Thursday reportedly slumped and died in the school premises.

Mrs. Aina, was a teacher at Olokinne High School, Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government area of the State.

Mrs Aina who was reportedly drove herself to school on Thursday, was said to have started feeling feverish moments after she arrived the school.

The Grade Level 14 officer who teaches Christian Religious Knowledge was said to have gotten permission from the Principal to go and take care of her health but slumped right beside her car and was hurriedly rushed to the annex of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Ijebu Igbo where she was confirmed dead.

The incident reportedly threw the entire school into mourning mood given the dedication and love of the deceased to the students and colleagues.

Mrs Aina was said to be in her late 50s and married to a retired Principal within Ijebu Igbo.