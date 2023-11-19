Taraba LG Polls: PDP sweep 16 chairmanship seats

By Femi Bolaji

In a resounding victory, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has clinched all available seats in the recently concluded local government council election in Taraba State.

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, TSIEC, Sunday declared the ruling party as the winner of all 16 local government chairmanship seats and the 168 ward councilorship positions.

State Chairman of TSIEC, Dr. Philip Duwe who announced the results in Jalingo, the state capital, revealed that only six of the 19 registered political parties participated in the election.

According to him, “the results announced at the local government collation centres are legally valid, and what we are doing is just to validate what has been announced.

“We are very grateful to the media for the objective coverage from the onset of this journey to this point.

“Despite the hard times, you have shown absolute commitment and resilience. You have served your fatherland excellently and you can hold your shoulders high.”