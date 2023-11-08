SVP’ll create cutting-edge tech for sustainable economic growth – NCC

NCC

•Doles out N30m to three start-ups in tech talent hunt

By Dickson Omobola. edited by Prince Osuagwu

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, has promised to use the new Strategic Vision Plan, SVP, to foster the development of cutting-edge technologies through rigorous research to catalyse sustainable economic growth.

The Commission also said it was committed to mobilising the collective intelligence of innovators to tackle pressing real-world challenges in business and social life.

It spoke at the 2023 NCC’s Annual Hackathon Competition, adding that the SVP would drive its actions from 2023 to 2025.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, represented by the Director, Research and Development, Mr Ismail Adedigba, in his keynote address, said the event aligns with one of the core objectives embedded within the new Strategic Vision Plan, SVP, of the Commission for the years 2023-2025.

Adedigba also said the SVP would foster the development of cutting-edge technologies through rigorous research to catalyse sustainable economic growth and overall development within Nigeria.

He noted that the competition focused on three areas that include blockchain-enabled data protection solutions for enhancing regulatory compliance, assistive technology solutions for the elderly and people with disabilities and technology solutions for renewable energy in rural areas

Adedigba said talent hunt research through Hackathon was the inception of the Commission’s unwavering commitment to nurturing innovation and nascent ideas.

He said: “The culmination of this competition is not confined to the grand prize of N10 million awarded to each winner from these three thematic areas for the development of their solutions, but goes beyond this, as the Commission takes a holistic approach to support these promising innovations. We closely monitor the progress of these solutions as they evolve into full-fledged prototypes.”

Adedigba also added that “in a world where innovation is paramount, NCC often witnesses the remarkable potential of Hackathons to showcase fresh perspectives on existing challenges. The NCC’s annual hackathon serves as instrumental tools in sustaining innovation and mobilising the collective intelligence of the innovators to tackle pressing real-world issues both in the business realm and within our social fabric.”

The competition was won by three companies out of 81 contestants.

The winners, which were Solaris GreenTech Hub, Knownow Africa Limited and Specxs Care Limited, shared the N30 million prize money equally.

While Solaris won in the Renewable Energy Solution category, Knownow emerged winner in the Blockchain Solution category and Specxs Care Limited also won.

Speaking on the assessment process, Professor Mohammed Ajiya said the panel was painstaking in assessing all the entries, adding that it was diligent in shortlisting the 12 participants and meticulous in determining the three winners through strict compliance with the requirements stated by the Commission.