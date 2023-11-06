Supreme Court Judgment: They sacrificed justice for political expediency — Peter Obi

Peter Obi
By John Alechenu, Abuja
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has said the Supreme Court judgment dashed the hopes of a majority of Nigerians by sacrificing justice for political expediency.
He said this at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday.
The LP standard bearer, however, said as democrats, he, the vice presidential candidate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, have exhausted all legal means to challenge the 2023 general elections.
Peter Obi noted that the party is now ready to take the message of a new Nigeria to the grassroots.
On Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory.
The court held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate was the valid winner of the presidential election that held on February 25.
Details later…
