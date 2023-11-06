Supreme Court Judgment: They sacrificed justice for political expediency — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has said the Supreme Court judgment dashed the hopes of a majority of Nigerians by sacrificing justice for political expediency.

He said this at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday.

The LP standard bearer, however, said as democrats, he, the vice presidential candidate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, have exhausted all legal means to challenge the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi noted that the party is now ready to take the message of a new Nigeria to the grassroots.

On Thursday, October 26, the Supreme Court upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory .

The court held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate was the valid winner of the presidential election that held on February 25.

Details later…