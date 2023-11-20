Summit Group marks 21 years of operation

Summit Group Limited, a renowned conglomerate with operations in Europe and Africa, is celebrating its 21st Years Anniversary. Founded in 2002, Summit Group has consistently been at the forefront of the real estate, oil & gas, insurance, investment, telecommunications and construction sectors.

The past twenty-one years have marked a remarkable journey of growth and success for Summit Group. From its humble beginnings to its current prominent position, the company has continuously provided turn-key solutions that are unparalleled in the industry.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Summit Group has established itself as a leader in delivering unique propositions that meet the diverse needs of its clients.

“On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty, all our esteemed clients, both past and present, for their unwavering support. We are most grateful”, Otunba Lere Olabode, the managing director Summit Group Limited, stated in an official release.

“You are the heart of our business, and we cannot express enough gratitude for your trust and loyalty. We look forward to continuing to serve you and meet your expectations in the years to come”.

The Administration Manager, Miss Helen Abobi, commended the Managing Director, Otunba Lere Olabode, for his remarkable expertise and exceptional leadership. She expressed gratitude for his guidance, wisdom, and passion, which have created a positive work environment for the entire team.

Otunba further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff and team for their continuous support. He emphasized that without their unwavering dedication, Summit Group’s success would not have been possible. He stated, “I am truly humbled by the commitment and hard work of our team. Together, we have achieved great milestones, and I am confident that with our collective efforts, we will continue to prosper in the years to come.”

As Summit Group Limited celebrates this significant milestone, it looks forward to continued growth, innovation, and serving its clients with unwavering commitment.