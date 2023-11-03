Subvert will of Imo, get ready for consequences, IPOB warns INEC

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to get ready for the consequences should it subvert the will of Imo people ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The warning was handed down in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group said its warning was because the government has drafted some persons into the INEC, to allegedly manipulate the process in favour of the ruling political party. The number of persons drafted to INEC, was eighteen in number as stated by IPOB.

According to IPOB, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU warns INEC not to throw Imo State into political crisis in the coming Imo State gubernatorial election.

“As much as IPOB does not get involved in the Nigeria fraudulent political selection called the election, nevertheless, we are not going to be silent and watch the Nigeria Government use corrupt INEC officials to perpetuate evil in Imo State and by extension the Southeast Region.

“Everyone is familiar with INEC’s fraudulent activities during elections in Nigeria. INEC is not independent but fully dependent on the government in power or on any moneybag politician who lines their pockets. However, in this coming election in Imo State, INEC officials must be very circumspect not to throw Imo State into crisis by becoming willing tools to renew another four years-mandate of suffering, hunger, and killings.

“INEC officials must not be another Supreme Court that imposed a rejected candidate on Imo Indigenes using the vulcanized Supreme Court. That illegality of the Supreme Court threw Imo State into unwarranted suffering, political intimidation, and mass killings.

“IPOB members are not politicians and neither partisan, but we are against any political party or government that is toxic to our people. The Supreme Court Governor in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma is a murderer and a mass killer who has killed and forcefully disappeared a lot of people in Imo State. He has ensured that insecurity reigns supreme in Imo State and beyond.

“Those who are colluding with him to rig him back into power should watch their back. He who fetches an ant-infested firewood has indirectly invited lizards for a party. Therefore, INEC officials that Hope Uzodinma handpicked and drafted to rig the Imo State election should be very careful not to buy a market that comes with heavy prices.”

“We want these drafted INEC officials to know that Imo State people are groaning in pain from a killer government and it will be suicidal for them to subvert their wishes in this coming election because of money or threat. If you can’t stand the threat and can’t say no to bribes to subvert the will of Imo citizens, you have the time to back off. But should you subvert the will of the people, be ready for the consequences? Ndimo and IPOB intelligence in Imo State are watching.

“The IPOB intelligence has uncovered some INEC officials that have been drafted to various Imo State Local Government Areas to compromise election results in favour of Hope Uzodinma and APC. All these identified and named officials are from outside Imo State except one official. We advise every one of them to be professional or back off if they can’t be neutral and do their job honestly. If they insist on doing the dirty job, then they should get ready for the consequences, “IPOB said.