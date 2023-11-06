‘Struggling’ does not make you rich – Pastor Adeboye

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that struggling does not call for riches but accelerated promotion.

He added that the 2023 annual Congress would commence from December 4 to 10.

Adeboye, in his sermon titled: “Accelerated Promotion” spoke during the November Thanksgiving service held at the church Headquarters, Throne of Grace ToG Parish in Ebutte Metta.

He said that for the first 18 years of his life, he had no pair of shoes.

Citing the Bible in first Samuel Chapter 2, verses seven to nine, he explained that promotion means lifting up while accelerated means rapid raid, “that is rapid squared, fast fast”.

He said: “What you become on earth does not depend on your efforts, struggling does not make you rich, to walk like a slave doesn’t mean anything. There is somebody sitting in an office with air conditioning, sipping tea, at the end of the day, he just signed some paper, his allowance alone is more than a year’s salary of the one who has been sweating.

“For the first 18 years of my life I had no pair of shoes, my father was so poor that the poor called him poor. That you overrun do not mean u will win the race”, he said.

Speaking on the Congress, he said: “it is a long time I was this excited about congress and I am looking forward to December. I know it doesn’t matter what anybody may say, those who will not come will not come.

But if they do not come, let it be that it is because they do not want to come not because they didn’t hear. This one is not the kind of congress you watch on Television, Tv, if you watch on Tv it would be impossible to come.

“If people are coming all the way from Indonesia, Malasia, Australia, and you are in Nigeria and you want to watch on television. There are certain things that cannot be transmitted by Tv. There are certain things you cannot transmit on the internet; there are occasions where God talk to those on ground”, he said.