Sporting coach Ruben Amorim breaks silence over replacing Ten Hag

November 3, 2023

Sporting coach Amorim breaks silence over replacing Ten Hag

Sporting CP head coach, Ruben Amorim has responded to reports about replacing Manchester United’s embattled manager, Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season, losing 8 of their first 15 games across all competitions, as the team were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Speaking after his side’s 4-2 win over Farense in the Portuguese Cup on Thursday, Amorim said he has not been contacted by the club.

His words: “This year, I’m not going to go back to the same conversation as last year. I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season, but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different. I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”

According to reports, Amorim has a €10 million (£8.7 million) release clause in his contract, but the 38-year-old has hinted that he respects and wants to fulfill his contract at the Portuguese club.

Former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. The 51-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Spanish Giants for the second time in 2021.

