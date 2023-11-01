Six-year single term’ll reduce electoral tension, violence – Okorie

Chekwas Okorie

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said the proposal for a single term of six years to be rotated among Nigeria’s six geo-political zones would reduce electoral tension and violence often associated with each electoral cycle.

He spoke against the backdrop of such a call by the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for the country to look towards this path when considering electoral reforms.

Okorie expressed his views on the subject in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “This call is not entirely new. In fact, Dr, Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory canvassed for this and it was even part of the recommendations by the Constitutional conference which produced the 1999 Constitution.

“It was recommended that it should be practiced for 36 years by which time it would have gone round the six zones. This was removed by the military before the final draft was made public.

“Attached to this was the proposal to have six Vice Presidents so that in the event something happens to the sitting President, the Vice President from his zone takes over.

“However, the powers of the President should be reduced to prevent a situation where dictators will rule for six years.

“We must begin to look at this proposal seriously to reduce the violence and tension which often comes with the desperation of incumbents to hang on to power even when they’ve not performed.”