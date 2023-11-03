Singer Mozezo launches record label

Fast-rising artiste, Mozezo has launched his record label company, Unexpected Tune Records.

The Afrobeat singer shocked his fans when he announced it on November 3, 2023, via his Facebook platform.

The label’s inception came to fruition following the closure of MRecords, a record label owned by Songwriter Mozezo.

The songwriter and entrepreneur who is based in Nigeria said the new record label will collaborate with some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment icons.