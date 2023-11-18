Sergio Ramos presents Latin Grammy to Shakira over diss song for Pique

Colombian pop idol Shakira was presented with a Latin Grammy award by former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for a song that made fun of former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Shakira’s Bzrp Music Session, Vol 53, won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song at the awards in Seville, which recognises outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry.

Shakira and Pique met on the set of the “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” music video, which was the official theme song for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. However, in June 2022, after 12 years of togetherness, the pair announced their separation.

In her acceptance speech, Shakira dedicated the award to the two kids she had with Pique and promised, ‘They will have a mother who will laugh her laughter’.

Her words: “I dedicate this award to my children Milan and Sasha because I have promised them that I will be happy, I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh with all her laughter because they deserve it.

In what appears to be a snide at Pique, Shakira said she’s forgotten her past as ‘only the future is remembered.’

“So I’m already thinking about what’s to come—about the songs I’m going to write, about the tour I plan to do, about the audience I’m going to share it with; with you. And as a friend says, there is nothing in the past, only the future is remembered.”

Ramos, who currently plays for Sevilla, was on stage to present the award. The event has raised eyebrows, as both Ramos and Pique spent over a decade playing for the Spanish national team, winning the World Cup and European Championships, and also played for rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.