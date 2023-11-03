Selena Gomez abandons social media over world’s terrorism, war

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has announced she is leaving social media over the violence and war going on across the globe.

The 31-year-old celebrity took to her Instagram Story on 30 October to explain that she’s taking a break from social media.

She disclosed that the decision was due to “all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world”.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific.”

The “Single Soon” singer went on to encourage her followers to protect each other and advocate for ending violence.

She also frankly acknowledged that her social media post would nott create the change that she hopes for.

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” she continued.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for anyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”