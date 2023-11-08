Rumpus in Rivers State

EVERY state in Nigeria is important, no doubt. But there are states that are very strategic to the economic and political stability and well-being of Nigeria. Three of them stand out: Lagos because of its “melting pot” and economic capital status; Rivers State because it is perceived as the foremost oil producing state; and Kano because of its commercial status.

These three states command huge populations as well, and are very highly-prized by political parties. That was obviously why President Bola Tinubu quickly rushed in to make peace between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Wike is widely seen as the chief sponsor of Fubara, his former Accountant General, to the Brick House in Port Harcourt. Barely six months after Fubara assumed office, a simmering disagreement suddenly blew into the open penultimate weekend as a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly tabled a motion for the governor’s impeachment.

On the same day, an explosion rocked the state’s parliamentary building. There were chaotic scenes in the state capital, and the governor demanded to know what he did to deserve impeachment. There were also rumours that Wike did not allow Fubara a free hand to work. Some even claimed the minister demanded some money to be paid him every month. Wike debunked this claim.

According to him, Fubara was hobnobbing with his political enemies and trying to hijack his political structure. Wike gained his unique pride of place in the Tinubu administration because of his political clout in Rivers State. We commend President Tinubu for effectively quenching the fire before it went out of hand.

Already, the ethnic factor was coming into the picture which if not quickly arrested, would have totally unsettled peaceful coexistence in the state. That would also have affected the security of the entire Niger Delta region, the home of our oil wealth. We call for caution on all sides because violence in Rivers State can quickly morph into epic proportions.

The state has witnessed episodes of ethnic-based violence between the so-called “upland and riverine” groups, which nearly consumed it. The peace, security and development of Rivers State must come first.